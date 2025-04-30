Punjab starts first-of-its-kind B.Tech programme

Chandigarh, April 30 In a step aimed at aligning technical education with industry demands by focussing on skill-based experiential learning, Punjab’s Technical Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering (Industry Integrated) programme.

Bains told the media here that a transformative Memorandum of Understanding had been signed between Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) in Bathinda and Victura Technologies Private Limited (VTPL) of Faridabad.

It is a first-of-its-kind programme across the country, under which from the very first semester students will be part of the industry, and the industry campus would be considered a deemed campus.

The pact was signed by MRSPTU Registrar Gurinder Pal Singh Brar and Victura Managing Director Hardeep Singh Banga.

“This is not just an MoU. It’s a promise to the youth of Punjab that their education will move beyond theory, integrating real-world applications, cutting-edge technologies, and hands-on experience,” said Bains.

He added that this pioneering partnership was set to revolutionise technical education by embedding industry exposure into the core of academic training, which will pave the way to address the unemployment issue.

Highlighting the key aspects of the pact, Bains said the programme will span four years and the curriculum includes five semesters of academic study at the MRSPTU and the last three semesters of practical industrial training at Victura Technologies.

The program would be initiated with a batch of 30 students to ensure focused mentorship and high-quality training.

The minister said Victura Technologies would establish a VTPL Advanced Automation Lab on the MRSPTU campus to foster experiential learning and innovation.

The programme also offers financial support, up to 50 per cent, for meritorious students from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds, along with free accommodation, meals, local transportation, and a stipend during the industrial training phase.

