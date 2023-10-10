PURE EV launches ePluto 7G MAX with 201 km range

New Delhi, Oct 10 PURE EV has launched new electric scooter -- ePluto 7G MAX with an ultra-long range of 201 km per charge and with MAX boasts features such as HillStart Assist, DownHill Assist, Coasting Regen, Reverse Mode, Smart AI for Battery Longevity etc.

Launched at a price of Rs 1,14,999 (ex-Showroom price), the scooter comes available infour colours -- matte black, red, grey and white, which is now open for booking across India, with deliveries beginning from the upcoming festive season.

"The model is targeted towards consumers driving around 100 km per day and do not want to go through the hassle of frequent charging. The timing of the launch will coincide with the upcoming festive season and gives our patrons a very competitive offering with state-of-the-art features," said Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The model comes with an AIS-156 certified 3.5 KWH heavy-duty battery with smart BMS, and Bluetooth connectivity. The powertrain has a peak power of 2.4 KW, a CAN-based charger and offers three different driving modes.

"MAX is equipped with AI-enabled power discharge accounting for the State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) of the battery, which significantly improves the overall battery life cycle by 50 per cent. The model also has intelligent throttle response based on the ride terrain, smart sensors to prevent rollback during incline and controlled descent during declines," Vadera said.

ePluto 7G MAX is deployed with seven different microcontrollers and numerous sensors, which offer more powerful processing compared to a smartphone, along with the facility of going through any future OTA firmware updates.

Highlighting the improvements in powertrain efficiency, Vadera further added that "the new drive train has industry-leading efficiency of over 92 per cent. The braking experience is significantly improved in terms of braking distance, time to stop, wheel rotating speed effort and the braking force, leading to 30 per cent life cycle enhancement of front and rear brakes".

The scooter is also equipped with smart regen capabilities with an EAC-Braking System, including coating regen to enhance range and safety. MAX has reverse mode assist and parking assist features to auto-push the vehicle at a steady speed of 5 kmph.

"We are delighted to offer a standard battery warranty of 60,000 kms and an extended warranty of 70,000 kms," Vadera mentioned.

The company is also aggressively expanding its dealer network across all the leading cities and towns, and targeting more than 300 touch points by the end of FY24.

According to Vadera, "company is bullish about offering MAX to B2B and B2G entities having successfully deployed our long-range motorcycles across TATA Power, Police/Forest Departments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana government".

