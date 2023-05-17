Qlik acquires data management solution provider Talend

New Delhi, May 17 Data analytics and business intelligence platform Qlik on Wednesday announced it has acquired scalable data management solution provider Talend for an undisclosed sum.

The combined entity is led by CEO Mike Capone, that will expand the company's capabilities for modern enterprises to access, transform, trust, analyse and take action with data.

"Qlik's broad expertise in data integration, analytics, AI and machine learning combined with Talend's data integration and data quality solutions, will provide customers the most comprehensive solution in the industry," said Capone.

As data fragmentation, driven by thousands of sources and targets, has increased, organisations have had to choose from incomplete legacy solutions, cloud lock-in, or multiple disparate point solutions all of which come with cost and innovation risks.

"These are two market-leading companies that will enable customers to benefit across the data and analytics lifecycle regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey," said Mike Leone, Principal Analyst for Analytics and AI, Enterprise Strategy Group.

Qlik said it will continue to remain open to virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, ensuring customers always have the data they need, whenever they need it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor