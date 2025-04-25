Quantum computing to revolutionise innovation and scientific discovery: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, April 25 Quantum computing is not just another step forward but a giant leap that will define innovation, accelerate scientific discovery and unlock multiple solutions to human problems that were hitherto always thought of as insurmountable, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The minister pointed out that future now is no longer just digital, the future now is quantum.

“And the ripple effects of quantum computing are already touching not only scientific discovery but also our lives. Let's step into the quantum age with boldness, brilliance, and a clear sense of purpose,” he said during the third International Quantum Communication Conclave in the national capital.

The conclave was organised as part of India’s definite steps in taking lead in the areas of quantum communication technologies, especially in light of the National Quantum Mission launched in 2023 with an outlay of Rs 6,003.65 crore.

The mission, a key initiative under the Prime Minister’s Science and Technology Innovation Advisory Council, aims to seed and scale up R&D in quantum technologies while fostering a vibrant and innovative ecosystem across academia, industry, and start-ups.

As part of the event, three significant documents were unveiled to support and promote the deployment of quantum secure technologies: the Standard on Generic Requirements for Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), a Technical Report on Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and a Technical Report on Quantum Secure 5G/ Beyond 5G Core using PQC.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, said India is committed to lead the quantum technology transformation.

“Through the national quantum mission, we are investing deeply in quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensing, and quantum materials. Our vibrant startup ecosystem, our world-class research institutions, and our industry pioneers are already delivering indigenous quantum solutions ready for deployment,” said Pemmasani.

Principal Scientific Adviser Professor Ajay Kumar Sood highlighted that the conclave is taking place in the year 2025 which has been declared as the Year of Quantum by the United Nations General Assembly.

Sood dwelt on the evolution of Quantum Technologies over the last 100 years, stating that “today, we are in the second revolution of Quantum Mechanics of the newest technology frontier where we now have the tools to controlling the quantum systems.”

The conclave was organised by Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

