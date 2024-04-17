Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering: Musk

New Delhi, April 17 Raising a kid is 18 years of prompt engineering, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.

“Whoa, I just realised that raising a kid is basically 18 years of prompt engineering,” he wrote in a post on X.com.

The father of 11 children, Musk had earlier said: "Having children is saving the world."

In his post on Wednesday, Musk also cautioned on what schools can teach the children.

“Our first child will be born next month - what's your biggest piece of advice?” asked a user.

“Be super careful about what schools teach your kids,” Musk replied.

The billionaire had earlier also talked down about education, noting that colleges are for fun and not learning.

"You don’t need college to learn stuff. Everything is available basically for free. You can learn anything you want for free. It is not a question of learning. I think colleges are basically for fun and to prove you can do your chores. But, they’re not for learning," he was seen saying in a video.

“You can learn anything you want, thanks to the internet. College degrees just show completion, not understanding,” Musk shared in a post on X.

