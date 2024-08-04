Raising awareness about vascular health key for an amputation-free India: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 4 Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, said on Sunday that by raising awareness and promoting preventive measures, "we can significantly reduce the number of amputations and improve the quality of life for many individuals".

Flagging off a nation-wide walkathon in the national capital to raise awareness for an amputation-free India, the minister said the government fully supports such endeavours that aim to enhance public health and well-being.

Preventing vascular diseases requires maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular physical activity and routine medical check-ups.

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, along with the avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, plays a crucial role in vascular health.

"Our objective is to enhance community health by establishing a comprehensive vascular healthcare framework, striving for an amputation-free India," said Tapish Sahu, Secretary of the Vascular Society of India.

It is inspiring to see so many people come together for such a vital cause, he said.

"The walkathon not only highlights the importance of vascular health but also underscores the power of community in driving change," Sahu added.

Over one million limb amputations occur globally each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In India, around 40-50 per cent of all amputations are due to complications from vascular diseases, particularly diabetes.

This underscores the critical need for increased awareness and preventive measures to manage risk factors like high blood sugar, hypertension, and high cholesterol, said the experts at the event.

"The nationwide participation demonstrates the growing commitment to vascular health and the power of collective action in driving meaningful change," said P C Gupta, President of the Vascular Society of India.

Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are essential to inform people about these preventive measures and the importance of early detection and treatment of vascular conditions.

