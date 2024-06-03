Rajesh Chandiramani appointed as Comviva CEO

New Delhi, June 3 Customer experience and data monetisation solutions provider Comviva on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Chandiramani as its CEO and whole-time director.

Chandiramani replaces Manoranjan ‘Mao’ Mohapatra, who concluded his tenure with the company at the end of May.

Following his retirement, Mohapatra will continue to serve on the Comviva Board as a non-executive director, the company said in a statement.

“With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, we are confident in his ability to steer Comviva towards new heights,” said Atul Soneja, Chairman of the Board at Comviva.

Before joining Comviva, Chandiramani held senior leadership roles at Tech Mahindra, where he served as the Business Unit Head for strategic markets spanning the UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Japan and India within the Communications, Media & Entertainment (CME) Vertical.

He oversaw initiatives in cloud, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and blockchain technologies for TechM.

“I am looking forward to driving impactful change and harnessing the power of digital platforms and technology to elevate Comviva to extraordinary heights,” said Chandiramani.

Before Tech Mahindra, he was the global sales officer (GSO) at Capgemini.

Comviva said its solutions have been deployed by over 130 communication services providers and financial institutions in more than 90 countries.

