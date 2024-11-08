Ramp up surveillance at e-commerce warehouses to boost food safety: FSSAI to states

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday urged States and Union Territories to ramp up surveillance of warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms to boost food safety.

The FSSAI issued the advisory, at its 45th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting held in the national capital, ahead of the peak tourist season from November through March.

“Food commissioners of various states must step up surveillance on warehouses and other facilities utilised by e-commerce platforms,” said G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI.

He also asked, “for SOPs to be issued for such warehouses, as well as delivery personnel of these platforms”.

The regulator said as popular destinations during the season will witness a high footfall from both domestic as well as international tourists, States are advised: “to utilise Food Safety on Wheels Mobile Labs at these tourist spots”.

Besides increasing surveillance samples, the States have also been asked to “deploy Food Safety on Wheels mobile vans for this purpose”.

Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), a flagship initiative of the FSSAI, is a mobile food testing laboratory that serves as a critical tool for conducting on-the-spot food safety tests. It can create awareness about food safety across the country.

The CAC meeting also emphasised training Food Business Operators (FBOs) in all States under Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) to ensure food safety and hygiene for all citizens.

The meeting also urged States/UTs to train 25 lakh food handlers by March 2026, including those in university, college, and hostel canteens.

The meeting saw participation from over 60 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food industry, consumer groups, the agriculture sector, laboratories, and research bodies.

