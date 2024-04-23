Razorpay 'UPI Switch' with Airtel Payments Bank to power 10K transactions a second
By IANS | Published: April 23, 2024 01:17 PM2024-04-23T13:17:23+5:302024-04-23T13:20:16+5:30
New Delhi, April 23 Fintech major Razorpay on Tuesday launched its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure with ...
New Delhi, April 23 Fintech major Razorpay on Tuesday launched its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure with 'UPI Switch' -- a next-generation cloud-based innovation, in partnership with Airtel Payments Bank.
Boosting success rates by 4 to 5 per cent, the company said that it is designed to handle up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) at any given time.
UPI Switch will also enable 5 times faster access to UPI innovations for businesses, the company mentioned.
"Razorpay’s UPI Switch is designed with a similar vision to provide scalability and the best performance to businesses. This venture into UPI Infrastructure marks a strategic move to manage the end-to-end merchant experience and provide the industry's leading stack," Khilan Haria, Head of Payments Product at Razorpay, said in a statement.
Explaining how UPI Switch works, the company said that the success of UPI transactions has a strong dependency on the UPI infrastructure deployed at the banks.
Banks connect with the existing UPI infrastructure to enable seamless communication between core banking systems and UPI technology while processing a UPI transaction. This infrastructure is called a UPI switch and is powered by Technology Service Providers (TSPs) for banks.
"Our integration with Razorpay's UPI Switch, a cloud-based infrastructure for the most advanced UPI Stack, ensures 99.99 per cent uptime and enables up to 10,000+ transactions per second," said Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank.
In January, UPI transactions reached a record Rs 18.41 trillion, showcasing its rapid adoption. With the addition of new payment methods like credit cards, wallets, and credit lines, UPI is expected to reach 2 billion transactions per day by 2030, the company mentioned.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app