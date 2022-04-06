Realme C31 goes on sale today with Rs 500 discount on Flipkart

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 6, 2022 01:46 PM2022-04-06T13:46:54+5:302022-04-06T13:47:56+5:30

Realme recently launched Realme C31 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. This budget-friendly smartphone houses a ...

Realme C31 goes on sale today with Rs 500 discount on Flipkart | Realme C31 goes on sale today with Rs 500 discount on Flipkart

Realme C31 goes on sale today with Rs 500 discount on Flipkart

Next

Realme recently launched Realme C31 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. This budget-friendly smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery, an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. Realme C31 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3 card slots. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on the Flipkart website and Realme.com. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. There is a teardrop style notch on the top of the display and inside it is a 5-megapixel F2.2 camera. 

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory. There is support for expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Realme C31 runs Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition skin on top. There are three cameras on the back of the Realme C31. There is a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of F2.2 and a digital zoom of 4X, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an F2.4 aperture, and a monochrome sensor for bokeh effect in photos. The Realme C31 comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at 10W through a USB-C port. The company claims it can last up to 45 days in standby mode. 
 

Open in app
Tags :Realme C31Mobile LaunchesMobile Reviews