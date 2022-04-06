Realme C31 goes on sale today with Rs 500 discount on Flipkart

Realme recently launched Realme C31 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999. This budget-friendly smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery, an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor and a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. Realme C31 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3 card slots. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on the Flipkart website and Realme.com. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. There is a teardrop style notch on the top of the display and inside it is a 5-megapixel F2.2 camera.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory. There is support for expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Realme C31 runs Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition skin on top. There are three cameras on the back of the Realme C31. There is a 13-megapixel main camera with an aperture of F2.2 and a digital zoom of 4X, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an F2.4 aperture, and a monochrome sensor for bokeh effect in photos. The Realme C31 comes with a 5000mAh battery that charges at 10W through a USB-C port. The company claims it can last up to 45 days in standby mode.

