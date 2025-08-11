realme introduces dual chipset technology under Rs 30,000

New Delhi, Aug 11 The demands placed on modern smartphones are higher than ever before, pushing them far beyond their original role as simple communication tools.

Today, users expect their devices to effortlessly handle a wide range of tasks, from managing work and powering through productivity apps to delivering high-quality entertainment, fuelling creativity, and keeping them constantly connected.

This all-in-one expectation has transformed the smartphone into a personal command centre, but it has also introduced new challenges.

Often, a device optimised for gaming may overheat or drain its battery when tackling heavy productivity workloads, while those offering strong performance in day-to-day tasks sometimes fall short in the display department, an increasingly important factor as content consumption has become a central part of how people use their phones.

This challenge has led to a growing interest in dual-chip solutions, where different processors handle specific workloads in parallel.

In smartphones, this means pairing a primary processor for heavy lifting like app performance and multitasking with a secondary chip dedicated to visual processing or AI-driven optimisations.

The result is a product that can seamlessly shift from editing a presentation to streaming high-frame-rate video or playing graphics-intensive games, without the usual bottlenecks.

Bringing this concept to the mid-range space, the upcoming realme P4 Series adopts a dual chipset architecture designed to handle varied workloads more efficiently.

The realme P4 Pro pairs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, scoring over 1.1 million on AnTuTu, with the HyperVision AI chipset co-developed with Pixelworks, and also delivers performance similar to an 8 Gen level chipset.

This combination delivers both processing power and advanced display performance, supporting features such as 1.5K + 144FPS gaming and ultra-smooth 120FPS streaming.

Making its debut in the P Series, the Hyper Vision AI Chip is the only dedicated graphics chip in the Rs 30,000 segment, engineered to elevate the viewing and gaming experience.

It delivers up to a 300 per cent resolution boost, upgrading standard-definition content into sharp high-definition, and up to a 300 per cent frame rate improvement, allowing over a hundred games to run at 144FPS for fluid, lifelike motion.

With Always-On HDR, SDR content is instantly transformed into HDR, enhancing brightness, contrast, and depth for a more three-dimensional look.

AI Hyper Motion, and AI Always-On HDR -- making the realme P4 Pro one of the most optimised and visually immersive gaming smartphones that is even comparable to 8 Gen flagships.

The realme P4 takes a similar path with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G, built on a 4nm process with a 4+4 octa-core architecture, offering up to 25 per cent better power efficiency than its predecessor and achieving over 790,000 on AnTuTu.

Alongside it, the Hyper Vision AI Graphics Chip enhances visual quality with AI-driven features such as AI Hyper Clarity for increased detail, AI Hyper Motion for higher frame rates up to 144FPS, and AI Always-On HDR for balanced lighting. Gaming-focused capabilities, including AI Frame Stabilisation and an AI Gaming Coach for real-time insights, are designed to keep performance steady even under heavy loads.

Complementing its performance credentials, the realme P4 Pro embraces a Living Nature Design that brings together warmth and strength. Its back panel utilises premium tech-wood material inspired by natural wood grain textures, meticulously polished to preserve tactile and visual dimensionality.

This fusion of modern craftsmanship and organic aesthetics delivers a timeless yet contemporary feel, available in three sophisticated shades: Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood, and Midnight Ivy.

In terms of aesthetics, the realme P4 adopts a Metal Heart Design, inspired by industrial styling. It features sleek metallic lines and signature exposed screw elements that fuse durability with bold visual appeal.

The colour palette adds to its personality, with three striking shades: Steel Grey for a sleek, understated look, Engine Blue for a bold, dynamic touch, and Forge Red for a youthful, energetic vibe.

The broader shift here is clear: as work and leisure increasingly overlap, smartphones are moving away from single-purpose performance and towards a more balanced approach.

By separating workloads across two specialised processors, devices like the realme P4 Pro and realme P4 reflect a growing industry trend building hardware that adapts to varied user needs without forcing trade-offs.

This evolution suggests that the mid-range market could see a wave of devices offering flagship-like versatility, reshaping user expectations in the years ahead.

The realme P4 Pro and realme P4 will be launched in India on August 20 at noon on Flipkart and realme.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor