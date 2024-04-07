realme Narzo 70 Pro: Stylish mid-range 5G phone with innovative features

New Delhi, April 7 In an effort to woo users, realme has come up with a new mid-range smartphone, Narzo 70 Pro 5G, with an innovative feature called 'air gestures', which lets users operate the device without physical contact with over 10 types of gestures.

The smartphone offers fast connectivity, impressive performance, and a robust set of features.

We used the 8GB+256GB variant of the newly launched realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in Glass Green colour for a week, and here is what we think about the latest device.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G boasts a sleek and modern design that stands out in the crowded mid-range smartphone market. The device features a slim profile with rounded edges, making it comfortable to hold. At the rear panel, the smoothness of the glass, combined with its matte finish, catches the eye, while the placement of the camera module adds a touch of sophistication.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Whether you're scrolling through social media feeds or watching videos, the high refresh rate elevates the user experience. The colours are vivid, and the brightness levels are adequate for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Capturing moments with the Narzo 70 Pro 5G was a delightful experience, thanks to its 50MP Sony IMX890 camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

The camera captures stunning shots with its primary sensor, ensuring crisp and intricate details in every image. The resulting photos showcase the excellent dynamic range and a natural aesthetic. On the other hand, the 16MP selfie camera produces sharp and clear self-portraits, perfect for your social media posts.

Performance-wise, we found the device doing extremely well. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. During testing, we experienced no lag when performing routine tasks such as sending emails, making phone calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos, and others. There were no performance dips. Most games also worked well with this device.

One of the standout features of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G was the 'air gestures'. It allows you to operate the smartphone through gestures by pointing or waving your hands without any physical contact. The gestures worked really well.

A sizable battery (5,000mAh) with fast charging support (67-watt) keeps you powered throughout the day, ensuring you stay connected without interruptions.

Running on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G offers a feature-rich and intuitive user interface.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes available in two colour variants -- Glass Green and Glass Gold. You can purchase the smartphone at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

Conclusion: The realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is a well-rounded smartphone that successfully combines a stylish design, a vibrant display, capable cameras, stable performance, and great battery life. For users seeking a feature-packed device without breaking the bank, this smartphone is a compelling option.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor