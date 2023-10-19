realme sets the stage for spectacular festive season with exciting offers, milestones

New Delhi, Oct 19 The Indian festive season is upon us, and the country is gearing up to celebrate its favourite festivals. For many, it's also a season of anticipation, as they eagerly seek out new and exciting products to enhance their lives.

Among the brands they trust and turn to is realme, a name synonymous with innovation, quality, and affordability. realme is all set to make it even more special.

As the festive season approaches, realme is gearing up for a surge in demand. The festive period holds immense significance in India, bringing people together to celebrate and seek out new products that enhance their lives.

This year, realme anticipates a moderate increase in sales, driven by the positive sentiment among consumers, the brand's innovative offerings, and the competitive market conditions. The festive season is the perfect time for consumers to invest in products they trust, and realme aims to be their go-to choice.

To elevate the festive spirit and ensure that realme products are accessible to all, the brand has crafted a range of enticing offers, discounts, and promotions.

During the upcoming realme Festive Days sale, customers can look forward to a staggering Rs 800 crore in offers on smartphones and AIoT products. These offers are designed to bring smiles to the faces of Indian customers, making their festive celebrations even more delightful.

realme has set an ambitious sales target of 5 million smartphones this festive season. The brand also expects an increase in the market share of its 5G devices during this period.

realme is planning to increase its smartphone inventory for 2023 by an additional 6 million devices, with a strong focus on meeting the demands of the festive period. This growth projection reflects realme's commitment to consistently improving and serving its customers better.

realme understands that its distributors play a pivotal role in bringing its products closer to consumers. As the festive season approaches, realme's distributors are equally prepared to ensure a seamless and joyful shopping experience for customers.

These partners have meticulously strategized to meet the surge in demand, meticulously stocking up on a wide range of realme products to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers.

Kamal Ahuja, Partner at Prakash Electronics in Bhopal, said: "In this festive season, realme is offering substantial consumer incentives, including exciting new product launches, which are sure to captivate all consumers. Plus, live demos across various platforms, coupled with an extensive presence of our entire product range in every corner of the market, guarantees an unparalleled experience for our valued customers."

“This festive, realme has done a lot to support retailers.From price offers and free gifts for customers to tie up schemes for retailers, the focus on the mainline markets has significantly increased.Retailers are really excited with realme this festive,” added Ankit Jain, Partner, SGS Marketing.

Also, the partners are ready to facilitate hassle-free transactions, ensuring that customers can take advantage of the exciting offers and discounts with ease.

Kunal Agarwal, Director, Vishal Video and Appliances Pvt Ltd, said: “In collaboration with realme, we are thrilled to bring to the marketthe most exciting Diwali offers! realme is bringing unparalleled joy to customers this festive season with incredible discounts and exclusive deals. Our strategic partnership ensures realme's top-notch products are available at all retail outlets, promising a delightful and accessible experience for all consumers. Celebrate Diwali with realme, where innovation meets affordability.”

With its remarkable milestones, commitment to customer joy during the festive season, and a strong outlook for the future, realme is all set to shine bright this festive season. As the brand continues to innovate, create, and cater to diverse budget considerations, it remains a brand that customers can trust and rely on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor