Received over 1 lakh pre-bookings for new foldables in India in 28 hours: Samsung

New Delhi, July 16 Samsung India on Tuesday said it has secured record pre-bookings for its fifth-generation foldable devices, adding that more than 100,000 consumers pre-booked Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 in the country in the first 28 hours.

As compared to the fourth generation foldables, the company said it received 1.7 times pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the first 28 hours, reflecting the growing confidence of Indian consumers in the foldable category.

In India, pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened on July 27 and the devices will go on sale from August 18.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

The Galaxy Z Flip5’s outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before.

Galaxy Z Fold5 also delivers the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series because it is the thinnest, lightest Fold yet, according to the company.

Galaxy ZFlip5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8GB/256 GB) while Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 154,999 (12GB/256 GB).

“Customers pre-booking Galaxy ZFlip5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000 and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5 will get benefits worth Rs 23,000, said the company.

