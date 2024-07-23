Recognising symptoms of sarcoma early may boost treatment outcomes: Experts

New Delhi, July 23 Early recognition of sarcoma (rare cancer) symptoms can significantly improve treatment outcomes, increasing patients' survival rates and quality of life, said experts on Tuesday.

July is recognised as sarcoma awareness month, dedicated to raising awareness about this rare and often overlooked group of cancers affecting connective tissues, including bones, muscles, and fat.

This year's theme, 'early diagnosis saves lives', highlights the importance of early detection and advanced treatment options.

Sarcoma originate in bones and soft tissues such as muscles, fat, blood vessels, nerves, and fibrous tissues. They are categorised into bone sarcomas and soft tissue sarcomas, with the latter further divided into up to 100 types based on cell origin and genetic changes.

While sarcoma accounts for less than 1 per cent of adult cancers, their incidence rises to 10-15 per cent in children, with common types including Ewing's sarcoma, osteogenic sarcoma, and rhabdomyosarcoma. However, chemotherapy and targeted therapy are used to control the disease, immunotherapy is being evaluated in multiple cancers and has shown promising results.

"The incidence in the adult population is less than 1 per cent while it reaches up to 10-15 per cent in children. The diagnosis of sarcoma is confirmed by biopsy of the swelling along with imaging- X-rays, CT scan, MRI and PET CT. Whenever detected at a later stage, chemotherapy and targeted therapy are used to control disease," Sunil Chopade, Consultant Medical Oncology at Jaslok Hospital Mumbai told IANS.

He noted that immunotherapy has also shown promising results in treating multiple cancers.

Mayur Kamani, an Ortho-Oncology Surgeon at HCG Cancer Centre Ahmedabad, said, "Sarcomas can be present as painless lumps or swellings, and recognising these symptoms early is crucial."

Early detection and diagnosis are key to achieving a cure. If you experience any symptoms, consult your doctor or oncologist promptly.

