Record 9.5 cr customers visit Amazon ‘Great Indian Festival’ sales in first 48 hrs

Bengaluru, Oct 10 Amazon India on Tuesday said it witnessed a record 9.5 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours of its ‘Great Indian Festival 2023.’

Prime members shopping spiked 18 times in the first 24 hours of Prime Early Access (PEA) compared to average daily purchase during the sale, that started on October 7.

Prime members also purchased more than more than 75 smartphones per second in the first hour of sale during Prime Early Access, said the company.

Four out of every 5 smartphones sold in the first 48 hours were 5G ready. Premium smartphones (Rs 30,000 and above) witnessed 3 times growth versus last year.

“We are elated to witness the biggest ever opening with record customer visits, and highest number of Prime members shopping during the 24 hours of Prime Early Access. I’m thrilled to share our customer transactions and orders were the highest ever for Amazon.in, along with highest seller participation,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President and Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon.

Over 65 per cent of sellers came from tier 2 and 3 cities. Amazon has 14 lakhs sellers in India.

The company saw more than 35 per cent increase in small and medium businesses securing sales within the initial 48 hours as compared to 2022.

Amazon Pay UPI sign-ups grew the highest ever at 37 per cent YoY, since its launch. The Amazon Pay ICICI Co-branded credit card usage also grew by 65 per cent, giving customers 5 per cent unlimited cashback rewards.

Most preferred smartphone brands were OnePlus, Samsung and Apple, among others.

Customer purchased more than 100 OnePlus smartphones every minute in the first 48 hours for the sale (2.5 times more than 2022). Samsung drove premium phone demand, with their flagship Galaxy S Series growing 3 times over the last year.

Customers also shopped for one TV per second with 80 per cent of all orders coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities/towns.

4K TVs were the most preferred and one in every three TV shoppers availed no-cost EMI option to make their purchase affordable.

Demand for large screen TVs witnessed a record growth of 260 per cent YoY, said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor