Record deliveries on New Year’s Eve despite strike calls: Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 1 Food delivery and quick commerce platforms Zomato and Blinkit achieved record delivery numbers on New Year’s Eve, despite calls for strikes circulating over the past few days, its co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal said that both platforms continued operations smoothly with the support of local authorities.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said that support from local law enforcement helped control a small number of miscreants, allowing delivery operations to run without major disruption.

“More than 4.5 lakh delivery partners across Zomato and Blinkit delivered over 75 lakh orders in a single day, marking an all-time high. These orders were delivered to more than 63 lakh customers across the country,” Goyal mentioned.

Goyal clarified that the record deliveries were completed without any special or additional incentives for delivery partners.

He said that while New Year’s Eve usually sees higher incentives compared to regular days, this year was no different from previous New Year’s Eve operations.

He expressed gratitude to local authorities and on-ground teams for their quick coordination and effective enforcement, which helped ensure smooth functioning during a busy period.

Goyal also thanked delivery partners who continued working despite facing intimidation, saying their commitment reflected a choice towards honest work and progress.

Addressing concerns around the gig economy, Goyal said that a system would not continue to attract and retain such a large workforce if it were fundamentally unfair.

He cautioned people against being influenced by narratives pushed by vested interests.

Goyal said the gig economy has emerged as one of India’s largest organised job creation engines. He added that its true impact will be seen over time, as stable incomes and access to education help delivery partners’ families, especially their children, contribute to the country’s long-term growth.

