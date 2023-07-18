Reddit fixes elevated search error rates

San Francisco, July 18 Social discussion platform Reddit on Tuesday said that it has fixed an issue causing elevated search error rates that lasted for about three hours.

The company acknowledged the issue early Tuesday and tweeted: "Investigating: We are currently investigating elevated search error rates."

About an hour later it posted: "Monitoring: A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results."

In an update, the platform said: "Resolved: This incident has been resolved."

Taking to Twitter several users reported the issue.

While one user posted, "is Reddit down?", another said: "Reddit search is already s***** as is, why has it been down for hours."

According to online outage monitor website Downdetector, 60 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 31 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with the server connection.

Earlier this month, the social discussion platform had fixed the issue causing inaccurate active user counting.

As per Downdetector, 48 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 45 per cent while using the website, and 6 per cent with the server connection.

Last month, amid subreddits' protest against the company's new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, the platform had faced a brief outage.

The company had fixed the issue which caused problems while loading content.

Last week, u/venkman01 from the Reddit product team said that the platform is sunsetting its coins, including Community coins for moderators, and awards, including Medals, Premium Awards and Community Awards systems.

Users will now no longer be able to purchase new coins, but all awards and existing coins will continue to be available until September 12.

u/venkman01 also said that Reddit Premium is "not going away".

However, after September 12, the company will discontinue the monthly coin drip and Premium Awards.

Other current Premium perks will still exist, including the ad-free experience.

