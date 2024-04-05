Redington, Zoho join hands to help Indian firms boost digital transformation

New Delhi, April 5 Technology solutions provider Redington Limited on Friday announced a strategic partnership with tech firm Zoho Corporation, to help businesses in India accelerate their digital transformation.

This partnership aims to bring Zoho's industry-leading cloud solutions for office productivity, team collaboration, and customer engagement to a broader customer base in the country by leveraging Redington's extensive network of partners, the company said.

"With this partnership, we are confident of empowering businesses with robust and resilient software solutions designed for success and scale," R Venkatesh, President, Technology Solution Group, Redington Limited, said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, Redington will leverage its distribution network to offer a range of Zoho solutions, including Zoho Workplace (Unified enterprise collaboration platform), Bigin by Zoho CRM (Pipeline-centric CRM solution for small and micro businesses), and Zoho ZeptoMail (Transactional email delivery solution) to businesses of all sizes.

"More and more Indian businesses today are rapidly embracing the cloud to achieve operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities," said Bishan Singh, Head of Channel Ecosystem at Zoho Corp.

"With this growing demand for cloud solutions, we are excited about partnering with Redington. Redington's well-connected network of channel partners will help Zoho in serving the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) needs of a wider set of customers across the country," he added.

