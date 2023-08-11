Redmi 12 5G becomes highest-selling smartphone on 1st day of sale on Amazon India

New Delhi, Aug 11 Global technology brand Xiaomi on Friday announced that the Redmi 12 5G emerged as the highest-selling 5G smartphone on Amazon basis volume in 2023 since its global debut in India last week.

Since going on sale, the Redmi 12 5G went out of stock within 24 hours on Amazon India, as demand spawned pan-India across over 9,500 pin codes in the country.

“We would like to congratulate the Xiaomi India team for the successful launch of the new Redmi 12 5G on Amazon.in. The all-rounder smartphone has turned out to be the best selling 5G smartphone on Amazon.in under the Rs 10,000-15,000 segment," said Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment, Amazon India.

"This success reiterates our belief that Amazon.in is the marketplace of choice for anyone who wants to join India’s 5G revolution. We are proud of our continued engagement with Xiaomi to make smartphones accessible to customers pan-India," he added.

The Redmi 12 5G is also India's first smartphone to house the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor, featuring a flagship-level 4nm architecture, that efficiently unlocks 5G capabilities for faster connectivity.

"The overwhelming response to the Redmi 12 5G has broken all records and given the smartphone category some much-needed momentum and direction ahead of the festive season. The future is 5G, and our association with Amazon will be instrumental in taking the 5G revolution to every nook and corner of India," said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India.

Redmi 12 5G went on sale for an effective price inclusive of offers at Rs 10,999 for 4GB+128GB, Rs 12,499 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 14,499 for 8GB+256GB on August 4, selling out within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor