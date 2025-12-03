Redmi Watch Move: Long-Term Review - A Premium Punch on a Budget?

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], December 3 : I remember reviewing the Redmi Watch 5, and it was an okay experience where I was surprised to see a massive chin spoiling the fun. Now, I have another watch from Redmi called Move. It's currently available for INR 1,799, and after spending nearly two months with it, let me share my take on this smartwatch and help you understand if this is for you or not. Let's begin.

The Design and That AMOLED Display:

The Redmi Watch Move comes with a conventional square dial with a curved frame. It weighs just 39 grams with strap, so it's comfortable to wear all day and night. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, so I had no issues with sweat, intense workouts, or even heavy rain. The crown is functional and rotating, and it complements the responsive touchscreen.

However, the highlight of the Redmi Watch Move is its 1.85-inch AMOLED display. It's vibrant and offers a high-resolution (390 x 450, 322 PPI) panel with a peak brightness of 600 nits. I never had any problem looking at the screen except in harsh outdoor sunlight. This one also offers an Always-On Display (AOD); I was happy to see this feature in a watch at this price point. The 60Hz high refresh rate is smooth and offers a fluid feel. The bezels are symmetrical, and it was such a nice thing to see in this watch, as the screen-to-body ratio is 74%. Good job, Xiaomi.

HyperOS, Fitness Tracking, and Connectivity:

The Redmi Watch Move runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS software, and it's reasonably snappy for a budget device. I seamlessly paired it with the Mi Fitness app, which is available for both Android and iOS. There are more than 200 watch faces and I could also make watch faces using AI so, I had no problem with the variety of watch faces.

All-day heart rate tracking, SpO₂ monitoring, steps & stress tracking, and detailed sleep analysis are mostly accurate. The Redmi Watch Move also comes with more than 140 sports modes and supports auto-detection for common activities like outdoor running and walking. The Bluetooth calling via a built-in speaker and microphone setup struggles in noisy environments but works flawlessly for quick calls in quiet settings.

Battery Endurance and Key Omissions:

The Redmi Watch Move offers exceptional battery life; I've stretched the usage for nearly two weeks with heavy usage. The watch can be charged from zero to full in an hour. There is no built-in GPS or an automatic brightness sensor for the otherwise stellar display.

In The End:

I have no doubt in my mind that the Redmi Watch Move is one of the best options at a price point of INR 1,799. It looks more premium than most entry-level smartwatches with symmetrical bezels, custom watch faces, great battery life, and 97% accuracy when it comes to steps, sleep, and other health monitoring. Even after putting it through harsh conditions, the Redmi Watch Move still delivers. So, do keep it in mind when you look for a solid smartwatch offering all the basic features that you can buy at INR 1,799.

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor