Reducing salt intake most cost-effective strategies to boost health: Experts

New Delhi, April 28 Reducing salt intake is one of the most cost-effective strategies to boost health, said experts as salt consumption in India is exceeding safe limits, contributing significantly to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

Doctors and public health leaders called for stronger physician-led campaigns, reformulation of packaged foods, and consumer education to curb India's rising salt crisis, at The Salt Fight 2025: Say NO to Na workshop organised by the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and other organisations.

Addressing modifiable risk factors like excess salt intake is critical to reversing the country's non-communicable disease burden, which accounts for nearly 65 per cent of all deaths, said Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member, of NITI Aayog, during the event, held in the national capital.

"Reducing salt intake may seem simple, but it is among the most cost-effective strategies available. It is not enough to know the risks -- we must focus on what works. Practical campaigns and evidence-based solutions must be scaled urgently," he added.

Further, quoting global research, Paul noted that cutting salt intake by 30 per cent could reduce hypertension prevalence by at least 25 per cent, helping prevent conditions non-communicable diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease.

According to health data, the average salt consumption in India stands at nearly 11 grams per day, far exceeding the WHO-recommended limit of 5 grams. Excess salt is often consumed unknowingly through processed foods, restaurant meals, and packaged snacks.

Dr Girish Tyagi, President of the Delhi Medical Association, stressed that physicians had a vital role in making salt reduction a part of routine clinical practice.

"Salt reduction should not be a footnote during patient consultations. It must be central to our health advice, encouraging low-sodium options and greater awareness about hidden sources of salt," he said.

Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, New Delhi, linked salt excess to broader issues in modern lifestyles.

"Processed foods, refined oils, and excessive salt are harming us slowly. Even medicines and injectable products may contain sodium. Reducing salt by even 2 grams a day can protect millions," he said.

The experts also discussed the importance of food industry reformulations, mandatory front-of-pack salt labelling, taxation on high-salt foods, and promoting low-salt recipes that do not compromise taste.

The experts called on physicians, policymakers, and the food industry to work together in creating a low-salt culture across India to help stem the tide of preventable diseases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor