Refer your USA friends to ZEE5 Global & win rewards together!

Mumbai, March 12 ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest South Asian streaming platform, has introduced a unique India to USA ‘Refer & Earn’ programme, that enables Indian consumers to earn money in a few simple steps. This one-of-a-kind campaign allows Indian users to participate even without having a premium subscription to ZEE5.

All one has to do is refer friends and family in the United States to subscribe to ZEE5 at a discounted price. On their subscription to ZEE5, you as the referrer get an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 500. The more people you refer who successfully subscribe, the more rewards you stand to earn.

And that is not all -- the person you’ve referred to in the US also gets a huge 50 per cent discount on the monthly subscription fee, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

With every referral, you also get to share your favourite shows and movies with your family and friends in the USA -- all the latest blockbusters on ZEE5 such as Sam Bahadur, Tejas, Ghoomer, Gadar 2, Koose Munisamy Veerappan, and ZEE5 Originals like Sunflower Seasons 1 and 2, Kadak Singh, Mrs. Undercover, Duranga 2, Tarla, Abar Proloy, etc.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “The Refer and Earn programme is a unique initiative, now making it even easier for people across India to share their favourite content with their family and friends in the US and get rewarded for it. What sets this programme apart is its dual benefit as both the referrer and the referee gain from joining. We’re thrilled by the participation we're already seeing and we’re looking forward to its enormous success.”

How it Works:

• Go to ZEE5.com/Referral or simply click on the dedicated 'Refer and Earn' tab on the ZEE5.com homepage.

• Generate a unique referral link to share with friends and family in the United States, inviting them to join the ZEE5 Global community.

• Sit back and wait for your free Rs 500 voucher!

Join ZEE5 Global's ‘Refer & Earn’ programme today, introduce your friends in the USA to ZEE5 and you’ll both win!

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor