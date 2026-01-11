‘Regional AI Impact Conference 2026’ in Lucknow to showcase state’s AI innovations

New Delhi, Jan 11 Showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s AI leadership as an official precursor to the ‘IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026,’ IndiaAI and IT Ministry, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, are set to host the ‘Regional AI Impact Conference 2026’ in Lucknow on January 12-13, it was announced on Sunday.

The two-day event will showcase cutting-edge deployments of artificial intelligence in governance and public service delivery, and to align state-level initiatives with the ambitions of the IndiaAI Mission, according to an IT Ministry statement.

The ‘Regional AI Impact Conference 2026’ will build on the state’s growing momentum in digital governance, healthcare innovation and technology-led public service delivery to demonstrate real-world AI deployments across health systems, digital public infrastructure and state-led use cases, while fostering collaboration between governments, industry, academia and startups under the IndiaAI framework.

According to the statement, outcomes from the IndiaAI Working Group Meeting, the Conference deliberations, and associated ecosystem engagements are expected to feed into the national roadmap for the ‘IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026’ next month from February 16–20.

The UP event is part of the national series of eight Regional AI Impact Conferences being organised across the country.

The conference will feature plenary sessions examining the global AI landscape, AI-driven healthcare delivery, state-level readiness and capacity building, digital public infrastructure for health, AI-enabled diagnostics and clinical innovation, and workforce empowerment, alongside startup showcases, hackathon outcomes and industry-led demonstrations, aimed at translating policy intent into real-world, population-scale impact.

It will convene senior policymakers, state and central government officials, global institutions, industry leaders, researchers and innovators to deliberate on the responsible, inclusive and scalable adoption of AI, with a particular focus on healthcare systems, digital public infrastructure, economic growth and social good, said the official statement/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor