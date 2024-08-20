Reliance Jio launches JioTV+ app with access to 800 Digital TV channels, brings 2-in-1 offer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced the JioTV+ app, allowing users to connect two TVs with a single JioAirFiber connection. The offer also provides access to 800+ Digital TV channels, across 10+ languages and 20+ genres.

Interestingly, users can choose to watch content from over 13 popular OTT apps with a single login, according to a release. JioTV+ app offers features to users allowing them a seamless entertainment experience, it said.

The features of the latest offer include, Single sign on (Sign in only once and access the entire JioTV+ catalogue of content); Smart TV Remote (All of the JioTV+ content and features are available using your Smart TV remote); Smart filter (Search channel by language, category, or by simply keying in the channel number); Smart modern guide (Gives a very easy discovery to the 800+ channels, program schedule with easy-to-use smart filters); Control playback speed (Watch on demand content at your speed); Catch-up TV (Watch previously aired shows); Personalized recommendation (channels, shows, movie as per individual preferences); Kids safe section (Specially curated section for the little ones), per the release.

Users can also access channels and OTT apps. 800+ digital TV channels including general entertainment, News, Sports, Music, Kids, Business and Devotional, the release added.

Apart from this, there are 13 OTT apps that users can enjoy.

To access JioTV+, users need to download the application from the app stores of Android TV, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick: JioTV+ app, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and SunNXT application

Users can log in to the JioTV+ app with JioFiber/JioAirfiber using a registered mobile number. After completing the authentication process with OTP, users can then start enjoying JioTV+ app.

