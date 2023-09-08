Reliance, Nvidia join hands to advance AI in India

New Delhi, Sep 8 Reliance Industries and chip maker Nvidia on Friday announced a collaboration to develop India's own foundation large language model trained on the nation's diverse languages and tailored for generative AI applications to serve the country.

Nvidia will provide access to the most advanced Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip and Nvidia DGX Cloud, an AI supercomputing service in the cloud. GH200 marks a fundamental shift in computing architecture that provides exceptional performance and massive memory bandwidth.

"With the most advanced AI computing infrastructure, Reliance can build its own large language models that power generative AI applications made in India, for the people of India," Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

The Nvidia-powered AI infrastructure is the foundation of the new frontier into AI for Reliance Jio Infocomm, Reliance Industries’ telecom arm.

To serve India’s vast potential in AI, Reliance will create AI applications and services for their 450 million Jio customers and provide energy-efficient AI infrastructure to scientists, developers and startups across India.

"As India advances from a country of data proliferation to creating technology infrastructure for widespread and accelerated growth, computing and technology super centres like the one we envisage with Nvidia will provide the catalytic growth just like Jio did to our nation’s digital march," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries.

Moreover, the company said that the AI infrastructure will be hosted in AI-ready computing data centres that will eventually expand to 2,000 MW.

Execution and implementation will be managed by Jio, which has extensive offerings and experience across mobile telephony, 5G spectrum, fibre networks and more.

"Together, we will develop a state-of-the-art AI cloud infrastructure that is secure, sustainable and deeply relevant across India, accelerating the nation’s journey towards becoming an AI powerhouse," said Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The collaboration with Nvidia also aligns with its strategy of serving as a large, comprehensive digital, cloud and networking platform for both consumers and business customers.

--IANS

shs/svn

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor