Reliance Retail launches 'JioBook' laptop at Rs 16,499

New Delhi, July 31 Reliance Retail on Monday launched the all-new JioBook, a revolutionary learning book, designed to cater to all age groups at Rs 16,499.

Starting August 5, customers can purchase JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores, as well as through key online stores.

With its advanced JioOS operating system, stylish design and always-connected features, JioBook promises to redefine the learning experience for every individual.

Whether attending online classes, learning to code, or exploring new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading, JioBook will provide an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours, the company said.

"The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," Reliance Retail spokesperson said in a statement.

The device has the form factor of a compact laptop and a full keyboard attached to it. It weighs roughly 990 grams and has a sleek body with a matte finish.

The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display. It is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and comes supported by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256 GB with an SD card. It also has in-built USB/HDMI ports.

Moreover, the JioBook comes with features like 4G-LTE connectivity and dual-band WiFi capabilities.

The device has over 75 keyboard-based shortcuts and features like wireless printing, according to the company.

