Research shows how online games can help people with autism

New Delhi, Aug 27 Playing online games can help boost the social skills of people with autism -- a neurodevelopmental disorder, according to a study on Tuesday.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth in the UK in a small study engaged eight people with autism in a popular role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons played both in person and online.

The study, published in the journal Autism, sought to investigate whether placing people in a social setting where they felt at ease could improve their performance.

“There are many myths and misconceptions about autism, with some of the biggest suggesting that those with it aren’t socially motivated, or don’t have any imagination. Dungeons and Dragons goes against all that, centering around working together in a team, all of which takes place in a completely imaginary environment,” said lead author Dr. Gray Atherton, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Plymouth.

Following a brief introduction to the game, the players spent six weeks acting out situations in small groups, all under the supervision of a game master.

The researchers then conducted one-on-one interviews with them to find out how their autism may have affected their experiences and whether or not playing the game had an effect on their lives.

The participants claimed they frequently concealed or masked their autism symptoms.

Playing the game also gave them access to a welcoming atmosphere where they instantly felt a natural affinity with other players.

In addition, the participants believed that they could apply some of the characteristics of their new persona outside of the game, which changed how they felt about themselves.

“Those taking part in our study saw the game as a breath of fresh air, a chance to take on a different persona and share experiences outside of an often-challenging reality. That sense of escapism made them feel incredibly comfortable, and many of them said they were now trying to apply aspects of it in their daily lives,” Atherton added.

