Researchers develop new app to boost wellbeing, resilience of adults

Sydney, June 15 A team of Australian researchers has launched a new app aimed at boosting the wellbeing and resilience of adults.

This innovative mobile application, called ReNeuWell, shifts the focus from managing distress to actively promoting mental flourishing, offering a neuroscience-backed, personalised approach to mental health, said the team from NeuRA and University fo New South Wales Sydney.

This validated tool assesses both subjective hedonic–composure, positivity, life satisfaction) and psychological (eudaimonic – self-worth, mastery, achievements) wellbeing, providing users with a comprehensive profile.

“The app is designed for anyone looking for ways to understand and boost their own level of mental wellbeing,” stated Associate Professor Justine Gatt, emphasising its role in guiding individuals towards optimal mental health.

According to researchers, ReNeuWell offers a unique personalised programme of activities over four-week periods, drawing on psychological concepts such as mindfulness, meditation, self-compassion, and goal setting. These activities are tailored to improve specific aspects of a user’s wellbeing, grounded in the COMPAS-W scale's proven link to brain function, genetics, cognitive performance, and even physical health indicators.

A 12-week clinical trial is currently underway, with NeuRA actively recruiting at least 500 adult participants from the general public. Eligible individuals will receive free access to the app, committing to just 10 minutes of daily use and three short surveys. This trial aims to further validate the app's effectiveness and gather user feedback for refinement.

Funded by the Mindgardens Neuroscience Network and developed by Miroma Project Factory, ReNeuWell exemplifies a successful collaboration between research and industry to address real-world mental health needs.

The ReNeuWell app is now available for download on the Apple App Store in Australia for a one-time fee of AUD$24.99 for those who do not wish to participate in the trial.

