Researchers discover how new nanodrones enable targeted cancer treatment

Seoul [South Korea], December 29 : A revolutionary study performed by UNIST's Department of Biological Sciences' Professor Sebyung Kang and Professor Sung Ho Park has shown a significant advance in cancer therapy. The study team has successfully generated novel "NK cell-engaging nanodrones" capable of specifically targeting and killing cancer cells, providing a viable treatment for difficult-to-treat tumours.

The findings of the study were published in the esteemed journal, Nano Today.

Natural killer (NK) cells are innate lymphoid cells that play an important part in the body's immunological response to malignancy. Many attempts have been made to harness the potential of NK cells in order to produce successful cancer medicines. Using AaLS protein cage nanoparticles, the research team has now built and manufactured excellent NK cell-engaging nanodrones, dubbed NKeNDs.

These groundbreaking NKeNDs simultaneously display cancer-targeting ligands, such as HER2Afb or EGFRAfb, and NK cell-recruiting ligands, aCD16Nb, on the surface of the AaLS through the SpyCatcher/SpyTag protein ligation system. The dual ligand-displaying NKeNDs, named HER2 @NKeND and EGFR@NKeND, have demonstrated the ability to selectively bind to HER2-overexpressing SK-OV-3 cells and EGFR-overexpressing MDA-MB-468 cells, respectively, as well as human NK cells.

The physical engagement of human NK cells with the target cancer cells mediated by the NKeNDs activates the NK cells, enabling them to effectively eliminate the target cancer cells in vitro. Remarkably, in SK-OV-3 tumor-bearing mice, the administration of HER2 @NKeNDs along with human PBMCs facilitates the infiltration of activated human NK cells into the tumor sites. As a result, tumor growth is significantly suppressed without causing noticeable side effects.

This groundbreaking study showcases a novel approach to developing cancer-specific NK cell engagers by utilizing protein cage nanoparticles and recombinant cancer cell binders. It offers tremendous potential for the selective treatment of previously intractable types of cancers.

Professor Kang Se-byung expressed his excitement about the study, stating, "This research presents new possibilities for immune treatment through NK cell delivery nanodrones, overcoming challenges such as the movement and survival of NK cells. We aim to provide new opportunities for customized treatments that selectively address various types of cancer through further research, including cancer-specific immune cell induction."

