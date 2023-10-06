Researchers discover long colds may exist as long as Covid

Washington [US], October 6 : Following acute respiratory infections that test negative for COVID-19, people may endure long-term symptoms, also known as 'long colds,' according to a recent study.

The findings of the study were published in The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine.

Coughing, stomach ache, and diarrhoea were some of the most typical 'long cold' symptoms that persisted for more than 4 weeks after the initial illness. More study is being done to determine why some people experience prolonged symptoms and others do not, even though the severity of a disease appears to be a major factor in the probability of long-term symptoms.

The findings suggest that there may be long-lasting health impacts following non-COVID acute respiratory infections such as colds, influenza, or pneumonia, that are currently going unrecognised. However, the researchers do not yet have evidence suggesting that the symptoms have the same severity or duration as long Covid.

The research, funded by Barts Charity, compared the prevalence and severity of long-term symptoms after an episode of COVID-19 vs. an episode of another acute respiratory infection that tested negative for COVID-19. Those recovering from COVID-19 were more likely to experience light-headedness or dizziness and problems with taste and smell compared to those who had a non-COVID-19 respiratory infection.

While long Covid is now a recognised condition, there have been few studies comparing long-term symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection vs. other respiratory infections.

The study is the latest output from COVIDENCE UK, Queen Mary University of London's national study of COVID-19, launched back in 2020 and still in follow-up, with over 19,000 participants enrolled. This study analysed data from 10,171 UK adults, with responses collected via questionnaires and statistical analysis carried out to identify symptom clusters.

Giulia Vivaldi, researcher on COVIDENCE UK from Queen Mary University of London and the lead author of the study, said: "Our findings shine a light not only on the impact of long Covid on people's lives, but also other respiratory infections. A lack of awarenessor even the lack of a common term prevents both reporting and diagnosis of these conditions.

"As research into long Covid continues, we need to take the opportunity to investigate and consider the lasting effects of other acute respiratory infections.

"These 'long' infections are so difficult to diagnose and treat primarily because of a lack of diagnostic tests and there being so many possible symptoms. There have been more than 200 investigated for long Covid alone."

Professor Adrian Martineau, Chief Investigator of COVIDENCE UK and Clinical Professor of Respiratory Infection and Immunity at Queen Mary University of London, said, "Our findings may chime with the experience of people who have struggled with prolonged symptoms after having a respiratory infection despite testing negative for COVID-19 on a nose or throat swab.

"Ongoing research into the long-term effects of COVID-19 and other acute respiratory infections is important because it can help us to get to the root of why some people experience more prolonged symptoms than others. Ultimately this could help us to identify the most appropriate form of treatment and care for affected people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor