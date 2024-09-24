Researchers find how obesity in mothers doubles risk of autism in babies

Melbourne [Australia], September 24 : The University of South Australia has published new research showing that children born to obese mothers both before and during pregnancy are more likely to experience neuropsychiatric and behavioural disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

According to the study, there is a correlation between mother preconception obesity or overweight and a higher chance of conduct disorder, psychotic disorder, ADHD, ASD, and externalising symptoms. There is also a 30% higher risk of peer relationship issues.

Lead researcher UniSA's Dr Bereket Duko says the study provides new insights into the long-term impact of maternal body weight on child mental health.

"Maternal obesity has long been associated with a range of adverse perinatal outcomes, including preterm birth, low birthweight, and stillbirth, and it is also linked with macrosomia, or high birthweight," Dr Duko says.

"In this study, we examined maternal overweight and obesity before and during pregnancy, finding that both are significantly linked with psychiatric and behavioural problems in children later in life, specifically ASD, ADHD and peer relationship problems.

"Given the rising global obesity rates among women of reproductive age, and the growing numbers of children identified with neurodiverse conditions, it's important that we acknowledge the potential long-term consequences of maternal adiposity on child mental health."

In Australia, about one in 150 people have ASD with more than 8% of children aged 4-11 diagnosed with ADHD. Globally, one in eight people live with obesity.

Dr Duko says the study's results underscore the need for interventions targeting maternal weight management before and during pregnancy.

"Public health efforts that target improving maternal health could help mitigate some of the risks of neuropsychiatric and behavioural disorders in children," Dr Duko says.

"While further research is needed to explore the biological mechanisms underlying these associations, the findings do stress the need for health interventions that promote healthy living and weight among parents to be."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor