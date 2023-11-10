Researchers sheds light on inner working of cells

California [US], November 10 : Researchers have revealed research that reveals the inner workings of cells.

The study provided better knowledge of how components within cells interact. This research has been on the agenda of scientists all across the world for many years, and it has generated a wealth of helpful knowledge on how various diseases behave.

The findings were published in the German scientific journal Angewandte Chemie.

The team overcame the issue of obtaining clear images of specific processes by employing cellular imaging and SRS microscopy.

Previous efforts at multiplex optical detection in live cells have been limited in terms of how many processes can be watched and having to physically modify the cell to produce a good image, making it both time-consuming and difficult to interpret.

The presented work utilises dyes that make no adjustment to the cell itself, is completed within minutes and tracks up to nine different aspects of the cell structure simultaneously.

This represents a significant advancement in the field, improving on seven trackable processes from previous work.

Lead author Dr Pau Farras, Associate Professor in Inorganic Chemistry in the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences, at the University of Galway and Principal Investigator at CURAM SFI Research Centre for Medical Devices, said, "This work will provide scientists with a tool to garner lots of information out of cells within a short space of time. This has the potential to assist in understanding how current drugs developed for a range of applications are fighting disease and even provide hints on how to improve treatments."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor