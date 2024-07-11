Retail inflation for industrial workers declines to 4-month low

New Delhi, July 11 Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to a 4-month low of 3.86 per cent in May compared to 4.42 per cent in the same month a year ago, according to the latest data released by the Labour Ministry.

The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) has been steadily declining since February this year and was 3.87 per cent in April 2024, figures compiled by the Labour ministry show.

The All-India CPI-IW for May 2024 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 139.9 points. It was 139.4 points in April 2024.

The fuel & light segment declined to 149.5 points in May from 152.8 points in April 2024.

The food and beverages group increased to 145.2 points in May from 143.4 points in April this year.

The Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, compiles the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread across 88 industrially important centres in the country.

