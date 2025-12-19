Review: Cooking the future with upliance 2.0 - A worthy kitchen upgrade?

By Himank Tripathi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : I like cooking; it works like meditation for me. The process of preparing and gathering ingredients, imagining new possibilities, and eventually enjoying the meal brings me genuine happiness. I always keep an eye on new market trends, so when I heard about the upliance 2.0, I was intriguedespecially by the strong AI element. This next-generation 'kitchen companion' promises to take the guesswork out of cooking while operating 40% faster than the previous model. After testing the product and whipping up several dishes, here is my take on whether this INR 39,999 appliance deserves a spot on your counter.

The AI Experience

The standout feature of the upliance 2.0 is the integration of AI. Unlike basic smart cookers, this device uses AI to adapt to individual tastes and offer healthy variants like low-oil, high-protein, or Jain versions of recipes. For families with children, I find this to be a game-changer. The AI-guided recipes make it easy to try different dishes for kids that are both nutritious and consistent in taste.

That's not all; a particularly impressive feature is the AI-powered recipe generation. I realized that I am not restricted to the 750+ built-in guided recipes. In fact, I can create my own recipes, and the device will follow the instructions, leveraging its smarter motor control for chopping and stirring.

Performance and Hardware:

The hardware has seen significant upgrades. It now heats up to 160°C, allowing for the perfect browning (sauteing) essential for Indian 'tadkas'. The new glass lid with a virtual flame indicator is a nice touch, providing a visual cue that mimics a traditional gas stove.

Another major plus is the built-in weighing scale with macro-tracking. As you add ingredients, the device tracks calories, carbs, proteins, and fats in real-time. I believe having this data integrated directly into the cooking process is great for everyone, not just fitness enthusiasts.

The Real-World Experience:

I found the device works exceptionally well for a variety of dishes, from everyday dal and sabzi to global favorites like Thai curry. Even the chai made in the upliance 2.0 is one of the best I've tested; you get the same consistent taste every time. The mobile sync for remote control and the fact that recipes work offline once synced make for a very reliable experience.

However, there are two main caveats to keep in mind:

The Cleaning Hurdle: While the brand mentions 'auto-cleaning' and a detachable lid for simplicity, the reality was a bit more labor-intensive for me. For everyday light cooking, it's fine, but when dealing with hard stains or burnt-on food, the auto-clean isn't quite enough. You will need to manually intervene and put in some elbow grease to get the jar back to its original shine.

Air Fryer Comparison: If you are an avid air fryer user, don't expect the upliance 2.0 to replace it. While it is a versatile multi-cooker, an air fryer remains much easier and less messy to operate for specific 'dry' cooking tasks.

Furthermore, the two most difficult tasks I face while cooking are chopping and cleaning. While the upliance 2.0 is great for chopping and preparing almost anything with consistent taste in less time, it doesn't yet assist 100% with the prep and cleanup.

In the End:

Despite minor hiccups, there's no doubt in my mind that the upliance 2.0 is a powerhouse for families who want to explore diverse cuisines without the fuss of traditional cooking. It bridges the gap between technology and home-cooked meals beautifully. While it requires manual effort for deep cleaning and won't retire your air fryer or microwave just yet, its ability to follow custom recipes and provide macro-balanced meals makes it a sensible investment for the modern Indian home.

My rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

