Review of Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart Purifier: Delhi's Saviour?

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Delhi is choking, yet I remain surprised by the ignorance of many Delhiites who roam around as if they are breathing the fresh air of Switzerland. This is where a solid air purifier comes in as a saviour, allowing you to finally breathe fresh air (at least indoors). Eureka Forbes is mostly known for its water purifiers, but keeping the brand value in mind, I opted to try one of their air purifiers.

The Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart is designed to take care of your living room. It promises to scrub the air in a large space (up to 480 sq. ft.) in just 10 minutes, combining high-grade filtration with smart connectivity. After using the device, here is a breakdown of its capabilities.

Design & Build:

The Eureka Forbes (Air Purifier) AP 355 sports a typical cylindrical tower design with Surround 360° Air Intake Technology. This is where it stands a bit different than other air purifiers where unlike boxy units that require specific placement, this design draws air from all directions, allowing for faster circulation. I also liked the fact its white finish that comes with a top-facing sensor touch panel giving it a clean, modern look suitable for contemporary homes.

The Core Tech:

The AP 355 relies on a 4-stage filtration system that claims to remove 99.97% of air pollutants, including bacteria and pollen. Let me explain the filtration stages:

Stage 1: Pre-filter: Tackles large particles like dust and pet hair.

Stage 2: True HEPA 13 Filter: This is the industry standard for capturing ultra-fine particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Stage 3: Activated Carbon Filter: Essential for urban homes, this layer absorbs odors, VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), and smoke.

Stage 4: Plasma Filtration: Unlike lower-end models that might use basic ionizers, the AP 355 Smart utilizes plasma filtration to actively destroy harmful microbes.

Smart Features & Usability:

True to its 'Smart' moniker, this purifier integrates well into a connected home ecosystem, easily connecting to its app. This allows you to control different modes and monitor air quality remotely.

You can also view the PM 2.5 levels via a real-time PM 2.5 indicator, which automatically adjusts the fan speed when set to Auto Mode. For added convenience, it includes a Sleep Mode for silent operation (noise levels <63 dB), a Child Lock, and a Filter Change Indicator so you aren't guessing when to replace consumables.

Performance Metrics:

I must highlight that the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of this purifier is quite powerful (355 m³/hr), allowing it to easily handle a master bedroom or a standard living room. The brand claims it is rated for spaces up to 480 sq. feet, making it a step up from the smaller AP 230/270 models, and it does the job quite well. The claim of purifying a space in 10 minutes holds up well in standard room conditions (provided doors and windows are sealed), proving it efficient enough to manage indoor air quality.

In The End:

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart fits comfortably in the mid-range value category. It works efficiently and delivers on its claims. I really like the idea of the 360-degree intake and the speed of purification for the price point.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Plasma filtration at this price is a key differentiator. In my opinion, the Eureka Forbes AP 355 Smart is a workhorse; it doesn't just filter air, it sanitises it with Plasma technology. If you are looking for a device that covers a large living area, offers app connectivity, and operates quietly without breaking the bank, you can consider this one.

My rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor