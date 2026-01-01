Review: Sennheiser SoundProtex Plus for the Conscious Audiophile

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Earlier this year, I wrote about how the standard Sennheiser SoundProtex changed my concert-going experience. This year, I took the upgraded SoundProtex Plus to one of the loudest, highest-energy sets I've attended recently: Hanumankind. So, if you think earplugs 'kill the vibe', this review is for you.

What's New with the 'Plus'?

The biggest difference between the standard version and the Plus is versatility. While the standard kit gives you one set of filters, the Plus is a full on protection. It includes:

Three different acoustic filters: Low (10dB), Mid (17dB), and High (20dB).

A Full Block filter: Perfect for those times when you want the world on absolute mute (like a flight or a hotel pool).

Medical-grade TPE tips: Still as comfortable as ever and completely non-allergenic.

The Concert Test:

Concerts today especially high-octane sets like Hanumankind often push past 100dB and if I'm not wrong then exposure to that level for even 15 minutes is enough to cause permanent damage. That's what I experienced when I was there at the concert where I was closest to the stage. The moment I realized that the sound can get too much, I swapped in the High Filter (20dB). The 'cult' of the SoundProtex lies in its two-stage technology. Unlike cheap foam plugs that muffle the sound into a muddy mess, these use a tuned membrane and dampening mesh to lower frequencies equally.

The result? I could hear every sharp syllable of Hanumankind's flow and the deep punch of the bass without the 'fizzy' high-end ear-splitting pain. Most importantly, when my friend leaned over to shout something over the music, I could actually understand them without taking the plugs out, a feat standard plugs can't pull off.

Comfort & Logistics:

Just like the previous version, these ear plugs are 'set and forget'. The triple-flanged tips stay secure even when I was moving in a crowd. At the NSIC in Delhi (where I spent the weekend at Comic Con), I wore them for hours without that 'blocked ear' pressure or irritation. The entire set is built for longevity where you can reuse them as often as you like by simply wiping them with a cloth or rinsing them under water after use.

However, these require you to physically pop out and push in miniature filters, which are fiddly and carry a risk of loss in dark or crowded settings like festivals. The removal tabs are a bit short where I struggled at times to extract the plugs easily from the ear canal.

Additionally, while the acoustic filters are breathable, the total block filter can create a stuffed or pressurized sensation that lacks airflow, potentially causing discomfort during long sleep sessions. Finally, from an audio perspective, the sound profile can lean bass-heavy, which might not satisfy purists looking for 100% transparent audio fidelity.

Final thoughts:

I find SoundProtex Plus worthy enough to be a part of my gadget kit that I carry and for INR 2,990, it's a jump in price. Irrespective you are ready to jump at a roaring concert, working at a noisy office, or just trying to sleep through a flight, you have the exact filter you need. Therefore, I suggest you don't wait for the 'ringing' in your ears to start. In fact, that's your hearing already telling you it's too late. So, do consider grabbing ear plugs like these and enjoy the music the way it was meant to be heard: clear and safe. Your future self (and your eardrums) will thank you.

My rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor