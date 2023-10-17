Revolt Motors unveils ‘India Blue’ cricket special edition electric bike

New Delhi, Oct 17 Electric motorcycle company Revolt Motors on Tuesday launched a new e-bike called RV400 ‘India Blue – Cricket Special Edition Electric Bike’.

The glossy blue finish highlights premium aesthetics, reflecting the passion and pride of Indian cricket enthusiasts.

The company said it is a true masterpiece that seamlessly combines innovation, style, and sustainability, along with the exceptional features of the Revolt RV400.

“We are delighted to introduce the RV400 India Blue as a symbol of our unwavering support for the Indian Cricket Team in the 2023 World Cup. This edition perfectly encapsulates our vision of combining technology and style to provide an eco-friendly, premium riding experience,” said Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson.

The India Blue colour is not just a colour; it is a statement, and we believe it adds a touch of elegance and pride to our Revolt RV400 lineup, she added.

The ‘India Blue’ special edition embodies clean and sustainable commuting while celebrating the spirit of the game, making it a must-have for those who cherish both cricket and the open road.

Since this is a cricket special edition with limited numbers, 'India Blue' will be available on first comes first serve basis, said the company.

The price of the e-bike will be revealed at a later stage.

Revolt Intellicorp, founded in 2017, is leading the charge in India's electric vehicle landscape.

With a focus on innovative technologies, RattanIndia Enterprises is driving the transformation of various industries, including electric mobility (Revolt Motors), e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fashion brands (Neo Brands), fintech (WeFin), and drones (Neosky).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor