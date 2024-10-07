Russia to test hydrogen-powered vessel in October

Moscow, Oct 7 Russia's first hydrogen-powered vessel, named Ecobalt, is scheduled to undergo sea trials this month, local media reported on Monday.

The vessel, designed as a 12-passenger recreational boat, is equipped with an electrochemical generator powered by hydrogen fuel, said Oleg Savchenko, General Director of the Krylov State Research Center (KSRC), reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state media.

"This will be Russia's first vessel with a domestically-produced electrochemical hydrogen generator, representing a fully-import-substituted technology," RIA Novosti quoted Savchenko as saying.

The KSRC, a leading developer of ship designs, materials, and technologies for the Russian Navy, is spearheading the project.

The vessel was constructed at the Gorky Zelenodolsk Shipyard by Ak Bars, based on the design by the KSRC's Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau.

Renat Mistakhov, general director of Ak Bars, has said that the vessel is a prototype for refining hydrogen-based technology and developing a universal power module using fuel cells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor