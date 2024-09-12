S. Korea vows stern action against blacklisting of emergency room doctors

Seoul, Sep 12 South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday strongly denounced a "blacklist" of emergency room doctors drawn up to name and shame those not participating in the walkout by junior doctors, vowing to take stern action against those responsible.

The list contains personal information and malicious comments about emergency room physicians who chose to treat patients rather than join their colleagues staying away from the job since February in protest of the government's medical school admissions quota hike, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The blacklist is a mockery and insult to the medical staff who take care of patients and a cowardly act that effectively strips individuals of their free will," Han said during a central disaster response meeting.

"It is a very serious criminal act. The government will not tolerate it," he added.

Over 30 people have been referred to the prosecution for their involvement in the blacklisting of doctors working in emergency rooms, according to the health ministry.

"Law enforcement authorities should sternly and swiftly investigate the case," Han said. "I also ask the medical community to actively engage in efforts to correct the inappropriate behaviors of some doctors."

Han reiterated the appeal for the medical community to join a consultative body with the government, ruling and opposition parties, and doctors' groups to discuss the medical school admissions quota and other medical reform measures.

"If the medical community presents a scientific, reasonable plan on the medical school quota and policy plans, the government is ready to discuss it with an open-minded attitude," Han said.

A majority of trainee doctors have left their workplaces since February in protest of the government's plan to drastically increase the medical school admissions quota beginning next year.

The prolonged strike has raised concerns about potential disruptions in medical services during the upcoming five-day Chuseok holiday, which begins Saturday.

To address concerns, the government has designated September 11-25 as a special period and set up an emergency task force to manage the situation of emergency medical centers across the country.

