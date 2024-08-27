S. Korean PM urges nurses, medical workers to call off planned strike

New Delhi, 27 Aug South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday urged nurses and medical workers nationwide to call off a strike planned for this week, saying the government is doing everything it can to improve their working conditions.

Duck-soo issued the appeal during a government meeting convened to address the strike planned for Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union, which has some 30,000 nurses and medical workers at 61 hospitals as members, voted in favour of the strike Saturday, demanding an improvement in working conditions amid serious strains caused by thousands of trainee doctors walking off their jobs since February to protest the government's medical reform plan.

"The government is well aware of your difficulties and thinks they should certainly be improved, but we cannot agree with extreme actions, such as a strike," Duck-soo said during the meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.

"Should the union go ahead with the strike, the harm will be done wholly to the people and patients."

Duck-soo outlined measures the government has taken to improve nurses' working conditions, including by pushing for the enactment of a nursing bill that stipulates expanded roles for nurses.

In October, the government will survey to determine the working conditions of medical labourers and draw up measures to improve them, he said.

"Instead of taking collective action, such as a strike, I ask you to resolve problems through dialogue and compromise, and add your support for the completion of medical reforms aimed at improving our medical system's fundamental constitution," Duck-soo said.

"I earnestly request that you withdraw the decision to strike in consideration of the patients and their families who have been suffering from anxiety for a long time due to the departure of trainee doctors."

In the event the strike goes ahead, essential medical services, such as emergency care and the treatment of seriously ill patients, will continue under relevant laws, Duck-soo said.

He also promised to minimise confusion by promptly informing the public of hospitals participating in the strike.

