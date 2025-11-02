S. Korean President Lee gets Xiaomi smartphones as gift from Xi Jinping, quips about security

Seoul, Nov 2 President Lee Jae Myung has received a set of Xiaomi smartphones and traditional Chinese calligraphy tools from Chinese President Xi Jinping following their first summit talks, as the two leaders shared a lighthearted exchange about communication security.

As the two sides exchanged their gifts, Xi presented Lee with two smartphones made by Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, noting that the displays on the phones are Korean-made, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Is the line secure?" Lee quipped. Xi replied through an interpreter, "You can check if there is a backdoor."

Xi also gifted the "Four Treasures of the Study," a set of traditional writing and painting tools consisting of an ink brush, paper, ink and ink stone used in Chinese calligraphy.

In exchange, Lee presented Xi with a Go board carved out of top-class Torreya nucifera wood, along with a round "najeonchilgi" lacquerware tray. Najeonchilgi is a traditional Korean handicraft that uses colorful shell inlays to decorate objects.

"It's exquisite. Very nice. Thank you," Xi told Lee as he examined the Go board. Both leaders are known to be Go enthusiasts.

For Xi's wife, Peng Liyuan, Lee prepared a silver-handled teapot with silver cups and a set of nourishing cream and eye cream.

Xi asked whether the cosmetics were for women, drawing laughter from Lee.

First lady Kim Hea Kyung also received a traditional Chinese tea set.

Xi made his first visit to South Korea in 11 years this week to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and held a bilateral summit with Lee on the margins in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung was set to hold summit talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in security and technology, the presidential office said.

Wong, who is on an official visit to South Korea, has attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and other related events in the southeastern city of Gyeongju last week.

