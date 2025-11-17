S. Korea's industrial production rises 5.8 pc in Q3 on semiconductors, automobiles

Seoul, Nov 17 South Korea's industrial production increased 5.8 per cent from a year earlier in the third quarter, driven by strong performance of the semiconductor, automobile and electronics sectors, government data showed on Monday.

The output of the semiconductor and electronics sector advanced 16.5 per cent on-year in the July-September period, while that of the automobile industry rose 7.5 per cent, according to regional economy data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, reports Yonhap news agency.

But industrial outputs in Seoul, South Jeolla Province and the southern island of Jeju declined.

Retail sales went up 1.5 per cent on-year in the third quarter as the government offered cash handouts to the public to boost private consumption.

Retail sales climbed 8.8 per cent, 5.5 per cent and 5.3 per cent in Sejong, Incheon and Daegu, respectively, while they contracted 2.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent in Seoul and Jeju.

Service output expanded 3.1 per cent across the nation, with Seoul reporting the biggest on-year growth of 6.1 per cent, followed by Ulsan with a 5.3 per cent increase and Gyeonggi Province at 4.9 per cent, the data showed.

Exports climbed 6.5 per cent on-year in the third quarter, led by robust performance of semiconductors, ships and automobiles.

Meanwhile, South Korean stocks traded higher late Monday morning, led by foreign buying, as semiconductor shares gathered ground despite valuation concerns about artificial intelligence (AI)-related equities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor