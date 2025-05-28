Sales of hydrogen vehicle slump in January-April in South Korea

Seoul, May 28 South Korea's hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) sector is facing a sharp downturn this year, with both domestic sales and exports falling significantly amid a lack of demand, industry data showed on Wednesday.

According to the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association (KAMA), only 18 hydrogen vehicles, including both passenger and commercial models, were exported from January to April, down 70 percent from 60 units a year ago.

Domestic sales came to 965 units over the cited period, raising concerns that the annual tally may dip to the lowest in years, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor Co., which had led the global hydrogen vehicle market with models like the Nexo and the Xcient commercial truck, is losing momentum due to limited model availability and a lack of hydrogen infrastructure.

Exports peaked at 1,121 units in 2021 following the launch of the Nexo in 2018 but have since declined. Domestic sales also fell from a high of 10,328 units in 2022 to 4,707 in 2023 and 3,787 last year.

Despite weakened sales, experts say hydrogen vehicles remain a key future mobility technology and call for stronger government support.

"The global hydrogen car market is still small but holds great potential," said Kim Pil-soo, professor of automotive engineering at Daelim University. "It should be viewed as a next-generation investment and supported through a broader hydrogen value chain strategy."

Meanwhile, major car manufacturers operating in South Korea, including Hyundai Motor, Kia and Volkswagen, are offering or plan to offer a free safety inspection for all electric vehicle (EV) models as part of enhanced safety measures following concerns about EV fires, the transportation ministry said.

The industry-wide service, involving all 14 carmakers operating in the country, came in response to a major fire that broke out from a Mercedes-Benz EV last year, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen-Audi and Jaguar Land Rover are providing free inspections throughout the year.

Stellantis began inspections in April, while KG Mobility Corp. and Renault Korea Motors will start this month and continue through the year-end.

Porsche and Polestar are scheduled to begin the service in June. GM Korea, Tesla and BMW will join in July, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Volvo in August.

The ministry said the inspection covers key safety components, including the condition of the high-voltage battery and its cooling system. Technicians will also check for external damage, such as impact to the battery's underside, and make repairs if abnormalities are found.

Vehicles with older versions of the battery management system will receive a software update to improve battery monitoring. The service will also include a recall check to ensure all necessary safety actions are taken.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor