Salute armed forces for their outstanding execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’: Adani Defence

New Delhi, May 13 Adani Defence has hailed the Indian armed forces for their outstanding execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’ which reinforced the country's resolve to safeguard its citizens and national values.

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, said on LinkedIn social media platform that “we remain steadfast in our purpose -- serving those who serve India. With respect. With resolve.”

“With deep sense of pride and gratitude, we salute the Indian Armed Forces for their outstanding execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Your bravery and selflessness have not only showcased your unwavering commitment but have also renewed our collective sense of unity and strength,” Rajvanshi posted in his post.

He further stated that their “commitment to the tri-services is rooted in our core philosophy of nation-building. We carry this responsibility not just as a slogan, but as our purpose”.

“Today, more than ever, we stand united as one nation, guided by an unwavering belief that the country comes first. To every courageous man and woman in uniform, and to their families who stand steadfastly behind them, we stand with you,” he noted.

India used drones and missiles in 'Operation Sindoor' to wipe out as many as nine terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and killed more than 100 terrorists to avenge the massacre of 26 tourists in Pahalgam.

This was followed up by attacks on major airbases across the border in retaliation to Pakistan drone and missile attacks on Indian civilian areas and military installations which were thwarted by India's air defence systems.

Pakistani drones and missiles were intercepted and neutralised by India's air defence systems, showcasing the preparedness and effectiveness of the Indian armed forces.

The operation has sent a clear message to terrorist organisations and their backers -- that any attack on India or its citizens would be met with decisive and powerful retribution.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor