Samsung accidentally confirms Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

San Francisco, Aug 6 Samsung has accidentally confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+.

On the Bixby landing page, Samsung France unintentionally slipped the information since the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the S9 FE+ are yet to be officially unveiled, reports Android Police.

Scrolling to the bottom of the landing page reveals the two new tablets in full display.

"Surprisingly, the Bixby page appears to still be up, though we suspect Samsung may want to change that," the report said.

The mistake only appears to affect the company's French division because it has not affected the US Bixby landing page.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to feature a 10.9-inch screen, whereas the Tab S9 FE+ will likely come with a larger 12.4-inch display.

The devices could come equipped with the Exynos chip.

Moreover, they might also come with an LCD screen to keep costs down, the report said.

Last month, the tech giant had launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which includes -- Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra with Dynamic AMOLED 2x display.

The series comes in two colours -- Beige and Graphite -- and in three sizes -- 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S9 series comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for fast performance, plus it comes with IP68-rated S Pen that helps users bring their ideas to life.

To match its premium software experiences, the Galaxy Tab S9 series hardware features iconic Galaxy design characteristics from the flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, such as the same striking camera layout.

