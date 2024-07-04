Samsung announces Galaxy M35 arrival in India

Washington [US], July 4 : Samsung Electronics is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M35, in India on July 17.

The announcement comes after the device initially debuted in Brazil back in March, with subsequent teasers hinting at its imminent arrival in the Indian market.

The confirmation of the launch date, confirmed by GSM Arena, dispels earlier speculations, aligning perfectly with Amazon's Prime Day sales event scheduled for July 20 and 21.

The Galaxy M35 features a robust set of specifications, highlighted by Samsung's Exynos 1380 SoC.

It boasts a 6.6-inch 1080x2340 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The device is equipped with a versatile camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 5 MP macro camera. For selfie enthusiasts, there's a 13 MP front-facing camera.

Powering these features is a substantial 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging, according to GSM Arena.

While the promotional image showcases a simulated design with a disclaimer regarding potential variations in actual colours, the Galaxy M35 promises a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Upon its launch, the Samsung Galaxy M35 will be available for purchase on Amazon.

Samsung's strategic timing aligns the release with Amazon's Prime Day.

Enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike can anticipate the Galaxy M35's debut, as it brings cutting-edge technology and robust performance capabilities to the competitive mid-range smartphone segment in India.

Samsung recently launched a bunch of new smartphones and tablets in India, including, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy A55 5G. There are also a number of new M and F-series phones that have been launched recently.

