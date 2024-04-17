Samsung develops industry's fastest DRAM chip for AI applications

Seoul, April 17 Samsung on Wednesday said that it has developed the industry's first low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) chip, a memory solution tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The new chip supports the industry's highest performance of up to 10.7 gigabits-per-second (Gbps), improving performance by over 25 per cent and capacity by more than 30 per cent compared with the previous generation, according to the company.

Low-power, high-performance LPDDR chips are playing a growing role in the rapidly expanding market for on-device AI, where AI runs on the device itself, reports Yonhap News Agency.

As per Samsung, its latest LPDDR5X products were leveraged with 12 nanometer-class process technology to achieve the smallest chip size among existing LPDDR chips, helping the company solidify its technological leadership in the low-power DRAM market.

"Samsung will continue to innovate and deliver optimised products for the upcoming on-device AI era through close collaboration with customers," the company said.

Mass production of the LPDDR5X is scheduled to begin by the second half of the year, following verification by providers of mobile application processors and mobile devices, the company mentioned.

