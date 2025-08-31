Samsung Electronics tops Indian TV market in Jan-June: Report

Seoul, Aug 31 Samsung Electronics ranked first in the Indian TV market in the first half of 2025, data showed on Sunday, backed by robust sales of large-sized premium models.

The South Korean tech giant accounted for 23.8 percent of the market during the January-June period, maintaining the top spot since 2017, according to data compiled by global market research firm Omdia.

LG Electronics, Samsung's smaller South Korean rival, ranked second with a 16.5 percent share, followed by China's Xiaomi with 7.9 percent, reports Yonhap news agency.

Industry watchers said Samsung was able to sustain strong sales in India with its cutting-edge large-screen models, including Neo QLED and OLED TVs.

Educational content offered through Samsung's smart TV platform, along with global entertainment titles, including programs from South Korea, also helped the company maintain its leading spot, they added.

The combined sales of TVs in India were estimated at 11.29 million units in 2024.

Meanwhile, Samsung said it has adopted Microsoft's Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant program, for its latest TVs and monitors to offer customised interactivity to viewers.

The Microsoft AI will be applied to Samsung's latest TVs and monitors launched this year, including the premium Micro RGB TV.

"With Copilot built into the display, users can access Microsoft's powerful AI companion through a simple voice command or click of the remote, making it easier to search, learn and engage with content directly from their screens," the company said.

Samsung said users can experience natural voice interaction to receive personalised responses, such as music recommendations or weather information.

"Through our open AI partnerships, Samsung is setting a new standard for AI-powered screens," said Kevin Lee, executive vice president of Samsung's display business.

"Copilot makes it fun and easy to quickly get what you need through tailored experiences, whether you're learning something new, enjoying entertainment, tackling everyday tasks or more," Lee added.

