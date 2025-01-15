Samsung enhances AI Sketch to image feature for Galaxy S25 with new drawing assist integration

Washington [US], January 15 : Ahead of the official unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, Samsung has begun teasing new features that will elevate the device's capabilities.

As per GSM Arena, the new features will roll out with a focus on the AI-powered Sketch to Image tool.

Originally launched last year, this innovative feature is getting a major upgrade for the Galaxy S25 family.

This will also be a potential update for older flagship models with the One UI 7 update, according to GSM Arena.

The Sketch to Image feature, which uses artificial intelligence to turn simple sketches into detailed images, will now integrate with Drawing Assist.

As per GSM Arena, this enhancement will allow users to input more than just sketches.

In addition to drawing with either the S Pen or their finger, users can now provide descriptions of what they want the AI to create, either through text or voice commands.

Samsung promises that if an image can be imagined, "Galaxy AI can create it," as per GSM Arena.

For instance, users can sketch a house and describe various locations for it to appear in. This upgrade adds a new layer of creativity and functionality to the AI-driven tool.

